Nasarawa Police rescue suspected human trafficking victims, begin investigation

By Edwin Philip

LAFIA — The Nasarawa State Police Command has rescued 17 persons suspected to be victims of human trafficking as part of its ongoing efforts to combat the crime and other related offences in the state.

The victims were rescued at about 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 17, 2026, around the Sharp Corner axis of Mararaba in Karu Local Government Area during a routine stop-and-search operation by patrol operatives attached to Mararaba ‘A’ Division.

This was disclosed in a press release signed by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, and made available to journalists.

According to the statement, the vehicle conveying the victims was driven by one Nanle John, a 36-year-old male, with 17 passengers on board, comprising 11 boys and six girls, all between the ages of 10 and 19.

The statement said preliminary investigations revealed that both the driver and the passengers claimed they were travelling from Shendam in Plateau State to Kayama in Kwara State to meet one Umaru (surname unknown), who allegedly promised to secure farming jobs for them in Kayama.

It added that efforts to contact the parents or guardians of the young persons, as well as the said Umaru, were unsuccessful, as all phone numbers provided were unreachable.

Following the development, the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro Mohammed, ordered that the rescued persons be taken into protective custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lafia. He also directed a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and to apprehend all individuals connected to the suspected human trafficking network.

The commissioner reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting vulnerable persons and eradicating human trafficking in Nasarawa State.

He further urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station.