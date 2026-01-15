Naira depreciates to N1,490/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday depreciated to N1,490 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,480 per dollar on Tuesday.

But the naira appreciated to N1,419.5 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, NFEM.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the indicative exchange rate for the naira fell to N1,419.5 per dollar from N1,420.25 per dollar on Tuesday, indicating 75 kobo appreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel and official markets expanded to N70.5 per dollar from N59.75 per dollar on Tuesday.