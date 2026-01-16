Naira depreciates to N1,487/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday depreciated to N1,487 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,485 per dollar on Thursday.

But the naira appreciated to N1,417.95per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, NFEM.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the indicative exchange rate for the naira fell to N1,417.95 per dollar from N1,420 per dollar on Thursday, indicating N2.05 appreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel and official markets widened to N69.05 per dollar from N65 per dollar on Thursday.