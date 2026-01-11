NAF says airstrikes hit terrorists in Abbagajiri, clear way for ground forces in Timbuktu Triangle

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its aircraft operating under the Joint Task Force of Operation Hadin Kai have successfully struck terrorist targets at Abbagajiri in the Timbuktu Triangle area of Lake Chad, clearing the way for a coordinated ground offensive by troops.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed that the airstrikes were carried out during a coordinated air interdiction operation on 8 January 2026.

According to him, the operation was based on actionable, multi-source intelligence that confirmed the presence of terrorists, fortified structures, and concealed logistics facilities in the area.

“NAF air assets were deployed in integrated surveillance and precision strike roles to engage identified targets. The operation was deliberately designed to degrade terrorist capabilities, deny them sanctuary, and shape the battlespace for ground forces, in strict adherence to established rules of engagement and the protection of non-combatants,” Ejodame said.

Commenting on the operation, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, said the successful mission underscored the Nigerian Air Force’s resolve to dominate the air domain in support of joint operations.

“This operation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering precise and decisive airpower in support of ground forces. We will continue to deny terrorists freedom of movement, sanctuary, and logistics wherever they seek to hide,” the CAS stated.

Ejodame added that identified terrorist structures were decisively engaged and destroyed, denying the terrorists freedom of action. A follow-up engagement also neutralised armed elements observed converging on the location.

Subsequent advances by ground troops into the area, he said, confirmed the effectiveness of the airstrikes and validated the success of the joint air–land operation.

Reaffirming the NAF’s posture, Air Marshal Aneke emphasised that air operations would remain relentless and intelligence-driven.

“Our operations are carefully planned and intelligence-led, ensuring maximum effect on hostile elements while safeguarding innocent civilians. The Nigerian Air Force will sustain pressure until terrorist networks are completely dismantled,” he added.