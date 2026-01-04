NAF invites shortlisted candidates for DSSC 34 enlistment interview in Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has invited shortlisted candidates for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 34/2025 to attend the enlistment interview scheduled to hold in Kaduna.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Sunday in Abuja, said the list of successful candidates had been uploaded on the NAF Recruitment Portal.

Ejodame said the interview would take place at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna, from Jan. 12 to Feb. 8, 2026.

According to him, candidates will be interviewed in batches strictly in line with the schedule published on the recruitment portal.

He advised invited candidates to carefully read and comply with all instructions provided on the portal, warning that failure to adhere to the guidelines could lead to disqualification.

The NAF spokesperson also urged applicants to familiarise themselves with other relevant information on the portal, including guidance for prospective officers and airmen, as well as the Armed Forces of Nigeria Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service.

“The Nigerian Air Force encourages all shortlisted candidates to report as scheduled for their respective batches,” he said.

Vanguard News