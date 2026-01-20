‘My son’s SUV is missing’ – Destiny Boy’s father cries out

The father of late Afrobeat singer Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has appealed to the public for assistance over the alleged disappearance of his son’s SUV, just days after the artiste’s death.

In a video that went viral on Tuesday, the grieving father raised concern about the whereabouts of the vehicle, saying it was allegedly returned to the dealership shortly after Destiny Boy’s death and has not been seen since.

He explained that the SUV was bought from Lycon Autos and that he personally accompanied his son during the purchase.

According to him, the dealership provided a driver to deliver the vehicle to their home on the day it was bought.

He said Destiny Boy later kept the same driver for personal use, but problems began when the driver claimed the singer owed him money and allegedly returned the SUV to the dealership without informing the family.

“Nigerians, please help me. My son has a car, and the car is with Lycon Autos. Although the car is not new, it is an SUV jeep. We went together to buy it. Lycon Autos assigned a driver for him that day to bring the car home.

“Later, Destiny started using the driver personally. The driver said Destiny was owing him, so he took the car back to where we bought it from. I don’t even have the driver’s number. If the car were here, I would have gone to pick it up,” he said.

Destiny Boy died on Sunday at the age of 22.

His mother revealed in an interview on Monday that the singer had been battling a long-term mysterious illness, described as “Ogu oru,” which frequently caused seizures.