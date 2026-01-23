Mutfwang swears in six Plateau high court judges

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau on Friday swore in six newly appointed High Court judges at a ceremony held in Jos.

Mutfwang charged the judges to live above board, stressing that their appointments complied with constitutional provisions and received National Judicial Commission approval.

He described the judiciary as the last hope of the common man and urged the judges to uphold the rule of law.

“Today’s ceremony marks a significant milestone in strengthening the rule of law, justice and democratic governance in Plateau.

“The judiciary remains the last hope of the common man, and its integrity largely determines public confidence in the justice system,” he said.

Mutfwang said the appointments reflected years of dedication, competence and integrity demonstrated by the judges at the Bar and the Bench.

He urged them to dispense justice without fear or favour, guided by the Constitution and their conscience.

“The responsibility before you is enormous; your decisions will shape lives and reinforce public trust in democratic institutions,” he said.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to judicial independence and impartiality.

He promised to improve judicial infrastructure and welfare to enhance efficiency and the timely delivery of justice.

“We are determined, within available resources, to strengthen judicial infrastructure, welfare and reforms,” Mutfwang said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judges are Maikai Andrawus, Kparbong Nanman, Nkwap Ngummai, Mantu Ishaku, Bature Musa and Mallan Mangai.

Vanguard News