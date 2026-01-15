Musa to military: You represent best of Nigeria, failure not allowed

The Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Christopher Musa, has described serving officers and men of the Armed Forces as the finest representation of Nigeria and the nation’s enduring shield.

Musa stated this on Wednesday in Abuja at the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) Regimental Dinner and Awards Night.

He urged them to continue to uphold discipline, loyalty and respect for human rights, adding that failure was not an option in their quest to secure Nigeria.

According to him, the diversity of Nigeria’s Armed Forces remains a critical strength, while their unity of purpose is central to safeguarding national sovereignty and stability.

“In you, we see the best of Nigeria. The nation believes in you and failure is never an option,” the minister said.

He commended the professionalism, courage and resilience of troops operating across the country and in external missions, noting that the peace and security enjoyed by Nigerians were earned through their vigilance and sacrifice.

He said the AFCRD was more than a ceremonial event, describing it as a solemn moment of remembrance for fallen heroes and a celebration of serving personnel whose dedication continues to define the Armed Forces.

Musa assured troops of the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to improving operational capability, logistics and welfare, stressing that President Bola Tinubu remains resolute in supporting the military.

He also paid tribute to families of fallen soldiers, describing them as silent pillars of national sacrifice whose loved ones would never be forgotten.

Musa commended Tinubu for his leadership and renewed focus on security, and lauded the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs for strengthening joint operations and professionalism.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, said the dinner provided a unique platform to reinforce the enduring values of discipline, honour, and unity that define the military.

Oluyede said the tradition served not only as a reminder of the military’s rich heritage but also as a reaffirmation of its collective resolve to remain steadfast in the defence of the nation’s sovereignty and democratic institutions.

He stressed the armed forces’ commitment to professionalism and ethical conduct in the execution of their constitutional duties, adding that respect for human rights and adherence to the rule of law were essential to sustaining public trust and operational legitimacy.

The defence chief said that these principles would continue to guide military operations as troops confront evolving security challenges across the country.

The event featured the presentation of the command medal of honour to deserving officers in recognition of gallantry, meritorious service and dedication to duty.

The dinner was one of the activities lined up to commemorate the 2026 AFCRD which will end with the laying of wreaths on Thursday across the country in honour of the fallen heroes. (NAN)