Multiple tripping of 330kv transmission lines cause of grid collapse — NISO

By Mariam Eko

The Nigerian Independent System Operator, NISO, an arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, released a statement via its social media account stating that operational reports indicate that the grid collapse experienced earlier today is associated with the simultaneous tripping of multiple 330 kV transmission lines, alongside the disconnection of some grid-connected generating units.

NISO explained that these events collectively contributed to the system collapse at the time indicated. However, they noted “restoration activities commenced at about 13:15 hours, in accordance with established grid restoration and recovery procedures. As at the time of this update, electricity supply has been successfully restored to Abuja, Osogbo, Benin, Onitsha, Sapele, Jebba, Kainji, Shiroro and parts of Lagos, while restoration efforts are continuing progressively in other parts of the country.”

The operator added, “A detailed investigation into the root cause and contributory causes of the disturbance is currently ongoing.”

Meanwhile, data obtained from the system operator, NISO, showed that the restoration process is ongoing, as power generation by 7 generating companies, GenCos, recorded 1,118.80 megawatts, MW, as of the time of filing this report.

Noticeable improvement was also seen from the distribution load profile; all eleven DisCos had a total load allocation of 1,540 MW. Ikeja DisCos had the highest load allocation with 350MW, followed by Abuja Disco with 270MW; Ibadan was next with 240MW, while Eko DisCos had 200MW.

Port Harcourt DisCo is yet to be allocated, as it stood at 0.00 MW, while Yola had the least load allocation with 30 MW, followed by Jos DisCo with 30 MW, Enugu with 100 MW, Benin DisCo with 70 MW, and Kano and Kaduna DisCo with 100 MW and 150 MW, respectively.