Mother of five dies after doctors allegedly leave scissors in her body in Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Tragedy has struck in Kano State following the death of a mother of five, Aishatu Umar, after an alleged case of medical negligence at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre, a government-owned health facility.

A relative of the deceased, Abubakar Mohammed, said Aishatu died after enduring months of severe abdominal pain following a surgical procedure carried out at the hospital about four months ago.

According to Mohammed, the surgery was performed in September, after which Aishatu reportedly began experiencing persistent and worsening abdominal pain. He alleged that despite repeated visits to the hospital, she was only given pain-relief medication without further investigations.

He explained that medical tests and scans were eventually conducted just days ago, revealing that a pair of scissors had allegedly been left inside her body during the initial surgery.

“She underwent surgery at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre in September. After that, she complained of severe abdominal pain for months. Each time she returned to the hospital, she was given painkillers,” Mohammed said.

“It was only two days ago that scans were carried out, and that was when doctors discovered that scissors had been forgotten inside her body. Plans were made for another surgery, but she passed away before it could be done,” he added.

Mohammed described the incident as a clear case of negligence and called on the Kano State Government and relevant health regulatory authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure justice for the deceased.

“How can medical professionals forget a pair of scissors inside a patient’s body? This is unacceptable and damages the integrity of the health sector,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, the Kano State Hospitals Management Board said it had ordered an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the allegation to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding Aishatu’s death.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Dr. Mansur Mudi Nagoda, in a statement issued by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Samira Suleiman, assured the public that the investigation would be transparent, impartial and professional.

The board stressed that the matter would not be swept under the carpet and pledged that appropriate action would be taken if negligence is established.

The death has sparked public concern and renewed calls for improved accountability and patient safety in public healthcare facilities across the state.