Mohammed’s death a great loss to media industry — Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the death of renowned journalist and co-founder of Newswatch magazine, Yakubu Mohammed, as a colossal loss to the Nigerian media industry.

Mohammed, a former pro-chancellor and chancellor of the Governing Council of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, died on Tuesday at the age of 75. He was widely celebrated as a journalist, author, columnist, and publisher.

In a condolence message issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the passing of the veteran journalist was painful and heartbreaking, noting that his wealth of experience and knowledge would be sorely missed.

“The death of the former Managing Editor of Newswatch and ex-Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Newswatch Communications Limited, Yakubu Mohammed, is a great loss to journalism and the media industry in Nigeria, as well as to his family and friends,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu described Mohammed as a bold, courageous, and uncompromising professional who devoted his lifetime to the growth and development of journalism in the country.

“Yakubu Mohammed was a role model to many journalists in Nigeria, having nurtured and provided platforms for media practitioners who have gone on to become leading voices in the profession and leaders in different sectors,” he added.

On behalf of the Lagos State Government and its people, the governor expressed sympathy to Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Usman Ododo, the Mohammed family, and the people of Ologba in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He also commiserated with Mohammed’s friends, colleagues, and the media industry nationwide over the loss.

“I pray that God grants Yakubu Mohammed eternal rest and gives those he left behind the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Sanwo-Olu said.