Minister warns contractors against delaying Sokoto-Zaria road project

Minister of State for Works, Muhammad Bello-Goronyo

The Minister of State for Works, Mr Bello Goronyo, has warned contractors handling the 750-kilometre Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua-Zaria Road project against unnecessarily delaying its completion.

Goronyo issued the warning during an inspection tour of the ongoing road project from Dange to Shuni, Sokoto State, to Talata Mafara, Maru and Bungudu in Zamfara, on Sunday.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to the timely completion of the project’s reconstruction to ease the suffering of Nigerians plying the roads.

He said the inspection was part of President Bola Tinubu’s marching orders given to the ministry to ensure that the ongoing projects were executed as scheduled to make them motorable for users.

“I am leading a team comprising the Directors and other ministries’ officials on the inspection tour to projects from Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna States to ensure quality and seamless projects.

“I am representing the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, to assess the level of work and accomplishment of the specifications,” the minister said.

He reminded the contractors and officials handling the project of the need to comply with all contractual agreements and to ensure a speedy, high-quality job.

The minister appreciated the contractors’ handling of the Sokoto-Tureta-Mafara section, which achieved about 27 per cent coverage, and urged them to sustain the tempo in the execution of the project.

He observed that contractors had faced a hitch for non-payment of compensation to the owners of properties on the road, adding, “However, with the payment of compensation by Gov. Ahmad Aliyu, full work had resumed in all the places.”

Goronyo commended Aliyu for the payment of the compensation and security support to the workers, hence safeguarding their lives.

On the Mafara-Maru-Gusau project portion, the minister lamented that 16 per cent coverage was not encouraging, saying that the Federal Government was considering limiting the contractors to 37 kilometres and awarding the remaining 68 kilometres to another firm.

” I am not impressed with the speed of work, but the quality of the job is commendable.

“We need to speed up the project for the benefit of Nigerians facing difficulties on the road,” Goronyo added.

The minister further explained that the Federal Government considered it imperative to complete the project within the 2028 timeline as enshrined in the design and agreement.

He commended the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, for ensuring proper security arrangements to safeguard people’s lives and the progress of the project.

He highlighted that President Tinubu initiated concrete road projects to ensure the construction of high-quality, durable roads for Nigerians.

According to him, Tinubu deserves the support of the people ahead of the 2027 General Elections, saying, “this is in view of his commitment to executing legacy projects that are impactful to the lives of generality.”

He added that Tinubu was also executing a 47-year-old dream of former President Shehu Shagari: a 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway project that had already commenced.

Goronyo described the super highway project as a commercial booster and a life-saver for citizens, adding that the road project would surely enhance security and social development.

”Tinubu is passionate towards ensuring massive infrastructural development in all parts of Nigeria.

“The essence of leadership is to bring development to the people. Mr President has brought uncountable development not only to the region but also to all levels,” Goronyo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the tour, the minister was accompanied on the inspection by Mr U.B. Ekong, Director, Highways Construction and Rehabilitation, and Mr C.A. Ogbuagu, the Director, Highways Planning and Development.

The officials also met with some community members and promised to pay compensation to the deserving property owners.

Vanguard News