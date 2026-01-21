Military intensifies operations to boost oil production, protect critical national assets – DDMO

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters has reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment to increasing Nigeria’s oil production and protecting critical national assets through sustained operations against oil theft and illegal refining.

The Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, made the disclosure during an operational visit to a strategic oil wellhead at Adibawa in Biseni Community, along the Rivers-Bayelsa state boundary, accompanied by troops of Operation Delta Safe.

Maj.-Gen. Onoja said the absence of illegal bunkering at the location highlights the effectiveness of ongoing military efforts. “Securing facilities like this wellhead and preventing illegal activities around them has been central to raising Nigeria’s oil output from approximately 2.2 million barrels per day toward the national target of three million barrels per day,” he said.

He urged host communities and individuals involved in illegal bunkering to desist, stressing that such activities undermine economic growth and national development.

Major Mubarak Mohammed, Acting Garrison Commander, Sector 2, explained that the military plans expanded deployments on land and waterways to penetrate forested areas where oil theft thrives. Sophisticated drones are being used for surveillance, guiding troops to locate and dismantle illegal refining camps.

He noted that previous operations were largely temporary, allowing criminals to return after troop withdrawals. “We are now establishing permanent deployments, including gunboats in waterways and troops advancing into forests. Sustained pressure, permanent presence, and coordinated land-and-water operations are essential to dismantle these networks completely,” Major Mohammed said.

The Armed Forces emphasized that continued success depends on the cooperation of host communities, assuring Nigerians that oil facilities nationwide will remain protected.