Military incursion into politics erodes on our values — Akande

Chief Bisi Akande

•Says meritorious education system best for development

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Bisi Akande has said that military incursion into Nigerian politics eroded the national values.

Speaking with newsmen at his country home, Ila-Orangun during his 87th birthday celebration on Friday, he said Nigerians who were born during military incursion into politics could not appreciate the essence of honesty and hard work.

His words, “I am a product of this society, and the advantage of the system which I had when I was growing up constitute what people seem to be celebrating in me because I can’t be an island to the society to which I was born, those values include honesty, courage and hardwork. The society then didn’t celebrate or appreciate cheap money like what we have now. After the military incursion into politics, the society became brutish and cruel, where people acted with impunity due to military mentality.

“That society was truncated in 1966 when the military came. Those who were born in 1966 which is about 60 years ago, never saw anything good in their lives, because they grew up under the military command and behave lawlessly. This is due to the military life of impunity, (rule without law), it’s like the animal jungle where the lion can eat the antelope and nobody will ask him, that’s the type of system we lived in those 60 years.

“So those who are 60 years old never saw anything good in the system that pre 1966 produced, so if they behave like animals, I won’t see anything different. But it will take deep education to correct it.

“Good education will make you competitive with the global community. If you offer 25% as pass mark in the University, you can’t compete with China that will expect you to score 80% where they do absolute meritocracy.

“Here in Nigeria, we cut corners, Americans threatened Nigeria the other time, it went to Venezuela to pick the president, that’s power of knowledge which we are trying to achieve by cheating.

“You won’t have that knowledge, you won’t be able to compete with the advanced world and you will be enslaved, your land will be taken over by the strangers.

“You should face education, that’s what differentiate humans from animals, when you are not educated, you’re an animal. When you’re not educated, you don’t mind killing people, you can be a murderer, you won’t be ashamed of it”, he said.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the occasion, said,”This is a privilege to honour and celebrate the life that has been dedicated to the service of our nation, the life filled with humility and unwavering commitment to democracy.

“The history of our nation’s progress towards democracy is incomplete without the special place preserved for you.”