Meet Nwajagu Samuel, first African to win Mister International beauty pageant

Nigerian model Nwajagu Chinemerem Samuel has made history as the first African to win the prestigious Mister International beauty pageant.

Known for his passion for fitness, fashion, and wellness, Samuel claimed the title during the global competition held in Thailand in December 2024.

The historic win took place on December 14, 2024, at the Island Hall in Bangkok, during the 16th edition of the pageant. Nwajagu’s victory has brought immense pride to Nigeria and the African continent, spotlighting African talent on the international stage.

Competing against 47 contestants from around the world, Nwajagu impressed the judges with his poise, charisma, and dedication. In addition to being crowned Mister International 2024, he also won the “Best in Swimwear” award, underscoring his excellence and versatility as a model. His achievement is a testament to years of hard work and commitment to his craft.

Before his global triumph, Nwajagu had already distinguished himself nationally by winning the Mister International Nigeria 2024 title at the Misters of Nigeria pageant, held on June 16, 2024, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel. This national victory served as a stepping stone that propelled him to shine on the international stage.

Upon his return, Nwajagu was warmly received by officials at the Nigerian Embassy in Thailand, celebrating his groundbreaking achievement. In interviews, he expressed gratitude for the support he received and vowed to inspire young Africans to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

Vanguard News