Meet Kemisola Bolarinwa, Nigerian female engineer who invented bra to detect breast cancer

Nigerian robotics and embedded systems engineer, Kemisola Bolarinwa, has developed an innovative smart bra designed to detect breast cancer at its early stages, even before symptoms appear.

Bolarinwa revealed the invention to the public in February 2022, after successfully designing a prototype of the wearable medical device. The idea was born out of personal loss, following the death of her aunt to breast cancer in 2017.

Inspiration Behind the Innovation

Bolarinwa said she previously paid little attention to breast cancer, as it was something she only encountered through television or radio discussions. However, her perspective changed dramatically during her aunt’s illness.

Frequent hospital visits exposed her to the struggles of other women battling the disease, an experience she described as deeply painful. Motivated by this reality, she intensified her research efforts, determined to find a solution that could improve early detection.

She is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nextwear Technologies, Nigeria’s first wearable technology startup.

Research and Recognition

According to Bolarinwa, it took about one and a half years of intensive research before the smart bra concept became viable in 2019. Her work later gained international attention and was recognised by BBC Africa.

How the Smart Bra Works

The smart bra detects breast lumps by repurposing ultrasound technology into a compact, wearable form. The goal, Bolarinwa explained, was to shrink a conventional ultrasound machine into a portable device that can be worn comfortably.

This was achieved using nanotechnology, a field of science focused on building technology at extremely small scales.

The device uses a Doppler ultrasound system, which works by bouncing high-frequency sound waves off the body to detect abnormalities such as unusual blood flow linked to cancerous growths. This approach differs from traditional ultrasound machines that generate images of scanned body parts.

Commercialisation Still in Progress

Despite years of development, Bolarinwa noted that the smart bra still requires further refinement and extensive clinical testing before it can be made commercially available.

She previously projected that mass production could begin between late 2022 and early 2023, but acknowledged that additional research and validation are still necessary.

Advocacy for STEM and Research Support

Beyond her work as an inventor, Bolarinwa is a strong advocate for increasing female participation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields. She said this passion has guided her career from an early age.

She also called for stronger investment in research and development, stressing that many promising innovations fail due to inadequate institutional support.

“In four months, a fintech platform can be built and launched,” she said. “This is one of the reasons few people venture into hardware or deep-tech innovation in Africa. There aren’t enough research institutes.”

Background and Career

Bolarinwa holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering from the University of Ado-Ekiti, now known as Ekiti State University.

With over 10 years of professional experience, she is known for her strong technical expertise and problem-solving abilities. She currently serves as President of the Women in ICT Foundation, a non-profit organisation focused on empowering women and young girls through technology education, leadership development, and entrepreneurship.

Broader Innovation Challenges in Nigeria

Nigeria is home to many talented inventors, including elderly innovators with decades of groundbreaking work. However, a recurring challenge remains the lack of support from government institutions, private organisations, and investors willing to sponsor research and technological development.

Vanguard News