Meet Kemi Omotosho, the CEO taking over MultiChoice Nigeria

Kemi Omotosho

MultiChoice Nigeria has appointed Kemi Omotosho as its new chief executive officer, with the appointment taking effect from January 2026, marking a significant leadership transition for one of Africa’s leading pay-TV and digital entertainment companies.

Omotosho succeeds John Ugbe, who is set to retire after nearly 15 years at the helm. Ugbe leaves behind a legacy defined by sustained growth, innovation, and the expansion of MultiChoice’s presence across Nigeria.

The new CEO brings more than two decades of experience spanning media, telecommunications, and digital businesses across Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa. Her career has been shaped by a strong focus on operational excellence, customer value management, and strategic growth in complex, multi-market environments.

In her new role, Omotosho will be responsible for MultiChoice Nigeria’s overall strategy, day-to-day operations, and engagement with regulators, partners, and other key stakeholders. She is also expected to champion local content creation and support the growth of Nigeria’s creative economy, underscoring the company’s continued commitment to the country as a key strategic market.

“It is a privilege to be entrusted with the leadership of MultiChoice Nigeria at this important moment,” Omotosho said following her appointment. “Nigeria remains one of the Group’s most strategic markets. I look forward to working with our teams and partners to deepen our relationship with consumers, champion local storytelling and the creative economy, and build a future-ready organisation that delivers sustainable value.”

A seasoned executive within the MultiChoice Group, Omotosho has held several senior leadership roles over the years. She previously served as executive head of customer value management in Nigeria before taking on the role of group executive head of customer value management for the rest of Africa, where she provided functional leadership across more than 50 markets. In these positions, she oversaw initiatives aimed at reducing customer churn, driving digital product adoption, and optimising average revenue per user.

She also led major business transformation initiatives, including the introduction of agile project management frameworks, programme governance structures, and knowledge-sharing platforms across the Group. Most recently, Omotosho served as regional director for Southern Africa, managing a seven-country portfolio with full profit-and-loss responsibility, a role that further strengthened her reputation as a results-driven leader capable of managing large teams and complex operations while maintaining a long-term strategic focus.

Her professional journey began in customer service and operations at Computer Systems Associates before progressing to key leadership roles at Airtel Nigeria, where she focused on postpaid customer retention, enterprise account management, and revenue optimisation.

Omotosho holds an Executive MBA from Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from the Nigerian Institute of Management, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from the University of Ilorin.

Her appointment reflects MultiChoice’s emphasis on strong strategic leadership, operational discipline, and local market relevance as the company navigates an increasingly competitive media landscape. As Nigeria continues to emerge as a major hub for African content and entertainment, Omotosho’s leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the country’s digital media ecosystem.