Mbappe equals Ronaldo’s Real Madrid record with Champions League double

Real Madrid’s French forward #10 Kylian Mbappe reacts after the UEFA Champions League league phase day 7 football match between Real Madrid CF and AS Monaco at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on January 20, 2026. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

By Emmanuel Okogba

Kylian Mbappe etched his name into Real Madrid’s history books on Tuesday night, becoming only the fourth player in the club’s history to score ten goals in a single Champions League campaign.

The French forward struck twice in Real Madrid’s emphatic 6-1 victory over his former club Monaco, reaching the milestone in just his sixth appearance of the season. Mbappe opened the scoring after five minutes with a precise finish from the edge of the box, before doubling his tally midway through the first half from close range after a Vinicius Junior assist.

By hitting double digits, Mbappe joined an exclusive group that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul, and Karim Benzema. Ronaldo achieved the feat seven times during his illustrious career at Madrid.

Although Mbappe had previously come close to the mark with Paris Saint-Germain—scoring eight goals in both the 2020/21 and 2023/24 campaigns—this is the first time he has reached ten in Europe’s elite competition. His overall record now stands at 66 Champions League goals, making him the sixth-highest scorer in the tournament’s history.

He has already surpassed Real Madrid legends Gareth Bale, Luis Figo, and Fernando Morientes in European goals for the club, netting 18 in just 20 appearances. Only Alfredo Di Stéfano has scored more in his first 20 games for Madrid. Across Europe, only Ruud van Nistelrooy managed more in his first 20 Champions League outings for a single club.

The victory also marked a strong response from Real Madrid after recent setbacks in the competition, including a December defeat to Manchester City. Goals from Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and others ensured Los Blancos cruised past Monaco, moving up to second in the league phase table.

Under new coach Alvaro Arbeloa, the 15-time champions appear back on track as they push for a top-eight finish.