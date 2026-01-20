Mbah approves perimeter fencing of ESUT campus to boost security

Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State has approved the immediate erection of a perimeter fencing at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) to enhance security.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the university, Prof. Aloysius Okolie, disclosed this during the commencement of the fencing on Tuesday, at the school’s premises.

Okolie described the intervention as timely, adding that it reflects the governor’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding public institutions.

According to him, the fencing project underscored Gov. Mbah’s bold vision to reposition ESUT as a leading hub for science, technology and innovation, anchored on safety, stability and infrastructure renewal.

The VC commended the governor for his prompt response to challenges confronting the university.

“This project is about protection, order and growth. It is not meant to isolate the university from its host communities, but to secure lives, property and investments for the collective good,” he said

He extolled the cordial relationship between ESUT and its host communities, noting that the university had consistently upheld its obligations through employment opportunities, admissions and other community benefits.

Okoli is assured of sustained engagement and consultation as the fencing project progresses.

Highlighting other ongoing interventions, Okolie disclosed that the university had already provided a one billion naira counterpart fund for the construction of two modern hostel blocks, with a combined capacity of 1,600 bed spaces.

He said that the hotel would house 800 each for male and female students, under a partnership arrangement,

According to him, the work is also advancing on a new Faculty of Social Sciences and a university printing press, both nearing completion.

Speaking on behalf of the Amurri Community, the President-General of Amankanu-Amurri, Mr Victor Okechukwu, said that Mbah’s interventions had restored peace and accelerated development in the university area.

He explained that the fencing project had already enabled smooth site clearing and foundation work.

Similarly, the President-General of Umueze Awkunanaw Community, Mr Okwudiri Ohaa, also thanked the governor for prioritizing ESUT on his development agenda and pledged his community’s continued support.

He also commended the VC for promoting fairness, justice and equity among the host communities.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the Student Union President, Comrade Chizaram Nwodo, thanked the governor for the approval, adding that it had settled a long-standing demand of the student body.

She noted that the fencing would significantly enhance safety and curb unauthorised access to the campus.

Nwodo also commended the university management for prioritising student welfare.

Vanguard News