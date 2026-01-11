Martinelli hat-trick sends Arsenal past Portsmouth into FA Cup fourth round

Gabriel Martinelli netted a hat-trick as Arsenal recovered from an early scare to secure a comfortable victory over Portsmouth at Fratton Park and book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.

With several shock results already recorded in the competition over the weekend, the Gunners looked set for a similar fate when Championship side Portsmouth took a surprise lead just three minutes in. Colby Bishop struck early for the hosts, punishing an Arsenal side that had made 10 changes to their starting line-up.

However, the visitors responded almost immediately. Just two minutes later, Arsenal drew level when Christian Norgaard forced the ball into the net via Portsmouth midfielder Andre Dozzell following a well-worked corner.

The equaliser settled Mikel Arteta’s men, who went ahead midway through the first half. From another corner, Martinelli cleverly flicked Noni Madueke’s delivery into the net after 25 minutes to make it 2-1.

Madueke had the chance to extend Arsenal’s lead from the penalty spot after being fouled by Zak Swanson, but the England international dragged his effort wide.

Despite hitting the post and missing another clear opportunity before the break, Martinelli continued to torment the Portsmouth defence. He added his second of the night when Gabriel Jesus delivered a low cross into the box following quick thinking by Myles Lewis-Skelly, allowing the Brazilian winger to finish from close range.

Martinelli completed his hat-trick from yet another Arsenal corner, glancing the ball on at the near post and into the net to put the result beyond doubt.

The match also produced a moment of history for Arsenal, as defender Marli Salmon became the club’s youngest-ever FA Cup player at just 16 years and 135 days.

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