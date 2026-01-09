Manchester City sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo from AFC Bournemouth on a five-and-a-half-year contract, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until 2031.

The 26-year-old arrives after a standout spell with Bournemouth, where he made 110 appearances and established himself as one of the Premier League’s most dynamic attacking wingers. Semenyo, who has already scored 10 league goals this season, will be available immediately and could feature in next week’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle.

Born in London to Ghanaian parents, Semenyo began his career at Bristol City, gaining experience through loan spells at Bath City, Newport County, and Sunderland before breaking through in the Championship. His move to Bournemouth in January 2023 marked his Premier League debut, and under manager Andoni Iraola he flourished, recording double-digit goals in successive seasons.

Internationally, Semenyo has earned 32 caps for Ghana, including appearances at the 2022 World Cup. He is expected to play a key role for his national team at this summer’s tournament.

Speaking on his move, Semenyo said: “I am so proud to have joined Manchester City. They have set the highest standards in the Premier League and Europe. My best football is yet to come, and I feel I can help the team achieve success this season.”

City’s Director of Football Hugo Viana praised the signing, describing Semenyo as “a player with pace, power, and huge potential for growth.”

With his speed, creativity, and eye for goal, Semenyo is seen as a natural fit for Pep Guardiola’s attacking system. His arrival adds further depth to a squad competing on four fronts as City chase domestic and European glory.