Man City agree deal to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi

By Enitan Abdultawab

Manchester City have reached an agreement in principle to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi in the January transfer window.

The Premier League champions moved swiftly for the England centre-back following injury setbacks to defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias. Talks between the two clubs intensified over the past 24 hours, with City now confident of completing the deal this month.

Guehi, 25, is out of contract in the summer and has attracted interest from several top European clubs. He was close to joining Liverpool last summer, with a £35 million move collapsing late on deadline day after he had already begun his medical.

While personal terms with City have not yet been finalised, sources indicate they are not expected to pose any problems. The defender is set to sign a long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Reports earlier this month were that City were exploring a move for Guehi, and negotiations have since gathered pace. City manager Pep Guardiola declined to comment on the transfer when asked on Friday, responding briefly: “Nothing to say.”

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, however, confirmed that discussions were nearing completion. “My understanding is the deal with Marc is in the final stages,” the Austrian said, adding that Guehi will not be included in the squad to face Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday.

Glasner had previously acknowledged that Palace would consider selling Guehi in January if their valuation was met.

Guehi captained Palace to FA Cup glory last season, lifting the trophy after a final victory over Manchester City. He also led the Eagles to a Community Shield win over Liverpool at the start of the current campaign.

City have already strengthened this month with the signing of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth for £62.5 million, and Guehi’s arrival would further bolster Guardiola’s defensive options.