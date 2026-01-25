Man arrested for defrauding 170 job seekers of ₦1.5m in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A middle aged man, Hamza Abdulllahi Sama, a resident of KCC area in Birnin Kebbi has been arrested by the Police for defrauding at least one hundred and seventy persons on the pretext of securing jobs for them in primary and secondary schools amounting to one and a half million naira.

SP Bashir Usman, in a statement on Sunday said that the suspect,Hamza Abdulllahi Sama now in Police custody said that he promised his victims jobs slots in school acting on false capacity of Kebbi state government that he has jobs placements for his victims.

The Police added that, the suspect has been collecting thirty thousands from victims he has promised jobs under Kebbi state government only to find out that the suspect was parading himself as one who can give his victims jobs in both secondary and primary schools in Kebbi state as no body but a fraudster.

The suspect had under false job promise persuaded one Shafa,atu , Ubaida and Hussaina to part with thirty thousand naira each among numerous victims which amounted to one and a half million naira.

Police warned members of the public to be wary of fraudulent persons under any guise and to report immediately any suspicious persons.