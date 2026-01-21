Man, 33, sentenced to death for raping 2 children, woman in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR —A Cross River State High Court sitting in Calabar has convicted and sentenced Okon Effiong, a 33-year-old man to death for aggravated assault, rape and armed robbery.

The convict was sentenced by Justice Blessing Egwu, on Monday.

Vanguard gathered that Effiong had, alongside four others, gang-raped a lady and two children after an armed robbery attack.

The attack occurred on April 27, 2024, along Mount Zion Street in Calabar South Local Government Area of the state with valuables also carted away.

Passing her sentence, Justice Egwu held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt, hence the decision of the court to hand down the death penalty.

Effiong and one of his partners, who died in custody, were arrested by the Rapid Response Squad of the Nigeria Police, Cross River State Command.

Reacting to the judgment, the principal counsel of Basic Rights Counsel Initiative, BRCI, James Ibor, who monitored the case, explained why the death sentence was preferred despite the campaigns.

The convict, Effiong, said he regrets his actions and feels the sentence was excessive. The law provides him with the option of an appeal up to the Supreme Court.

His counsel, Bassey Otop, who was assigned from the Centre for Citizens’ Rights and Office of the Public Defender, also said the judgment would be appealed.

One of the victims (name withheld) said the memory still hurts but soothed a bit now knowing Effiong is put away for good.

She commended the prosecution team whom she said never asked her for support and did their job diligently.

“I am happy and I thank everyone who ensured this came to pass. I thank my brother, the prosecutor who handled this case well. All of you and those who kept watch so that it doesn’t go sideways, I thank you all.

“I am happy, but there isn’t much I can’t say now than I hope the rest are caught too,” she said.