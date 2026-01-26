Magbo welcomes President Tinubu to Turkey

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — The President of the Nigerian Community in Turkey, Prince Magbo, has welcomed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and members of his delegation to the Republic of Turkey, describing the visit as a moment of excitement for Nigerians living in the country.

Magbo said the Nigerian community in Turkey is fully prepared to receive the President, noting that the state visit has generated enthusiasm among Nigerians in the diaspora.

“The Nigerian community in Turkey is honoured and fully prepared to welcome His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said. “We wish Mr President a peaceful and productive stay as he engages in important international cooperation that will benefit Nigeria and further deepen relations with Turkey.”

He expressed optimism that the visit would strengthen bilateral ties between Nigeria and Turkey, particularly in areas of economic, diplomatic and strategic cooperation.

Magbo also conveyed his best wishes to the President for a successful visit as he embarks on high-level engagements aimed at enhancing collaboration between the two countries.

He further expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve and represent Nigerians in Turkey at what he described as a significant moment, reaffirming his commitment to unity, patriotism and the positive representation of Nigeria in the diaspora.