Macron warns of ‘unprecedented’ consequences if US takes Greenland

Macron (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Wednesday that if the United States seized Greenland from Denmark, it would trigger a wave of “unprecedented” consequences, a government spokeswoman said.
“If the sovereignty of a European ally were affected, the cascading consequences would be unprecedented,” spokeswoman Maud Bregeon reported Macron as telling a cabinet meeting.
“France is closely monitoring the situation and will act in full solidarity with Denmark and its sovereignty.”
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