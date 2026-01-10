LP dismisses alleged link between INEC statements, leadership crisis

The Labour Party (LP) has dismissed claims linking the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) recent statement on the 2026 FCT Area Council elections to an alleged leadership crisis within the party.

The party dismissed this claim in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh.

Ifoh said the clarification was in response to a statement issued by a former senator, Darlington Nwokocha, whom he described as a suspended party member.

He alleged that Nwokocha had misrepresented the clarification issued by INEC to advance personal interest.

He said INEC’s decision to withhold access codes for the election was based solely on pending legal cases related to the FCT polls.

According to him, this has nothing to do with the leadership of the Labour Party.

He insisted that there was no vacancy in its national leadership, stressing that Mr Julius Abure remained the duly recognised National Chairman, with his details still registered with INEC.

He further noted that, under the current INEC leadership, its relationship with the commission had been regularised.

Ifoh cited participation in consultative meetings, monitoring of party congresses, and involvement in preparations for upcoming governorship elections as pointers to the party’s cordial relationship with INEC.

He therefore urged the public to disregard what he described as misleading information, maintaining that the party remained intact and operational under Abure’s leadership. (NAN)