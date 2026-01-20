Linking me to Kazeem’s murder is dirty politics – Oyeyemi

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A member of the Accord party in Osun State, Mr Oyeyemi Olalekan, popularly known as Emir, has disclosed that linking him to the murder of Mr Oyebamiji Kazeem is a dirty politics meant to smear his personality.

Oyeyemi, a member of the defunct Motor Transport System, MTS, said he was not in Osogbo when the incident that led to the killing of the Personal Assistant to a chieftain of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Kazeem Oyewale on Sunday.

In a statement he personally issued on Monday in Osogbo, Oyeyemi said the news linking him to the said murder was deliberately malicious, insisting that he had no connection whatsoever to the incident.

He added that the allegations were fabricated with the sole intention of damaging his reputation and dragging him into a crime he knows nothing about, maintaining that he has no gang or boys perpetrating crime in the State.

His words, “I do not have any “boys” or gang operating in Osogbo. My only association in Osogbo is with my football teammates and legitimate acquaintances.

“As of Friday, 16th January 2026, I had left Osun State for a personal family and business engagement and was not present in Osogbo at the time of the alleged incident”.

Describing the viral publication as a calculated smear campaign, he accused certain individuals of intentionally spreading falsehood for political reasons.

“The publication is a deliberate attempt to tarnish my image, damage my reputation, and drag my name into a criminal matter in which I have no link.

“I therefore warn all individuals and groups behind this false narrative to immediately desist from spreading fake news, defamatory content, and unverified allegations against my person. This reckless act appears to be politics taken too far, and I will not hesitate to pursue all available legal remedies against anyone found culpable.

“Furthermore, I call on the Osun APC media operatives and other political actors to exercise restraint and professionalism in their communications. Freedom of speech does not extend to defamation, character assassination, or the dissemination of falsehoods.

“I reserve the right to take appropriate legal action against any person(s) or platform(s) that continue to circulate or promote this false allegation”, he added.