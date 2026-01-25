Lekki property dispute: Parties yet to respond to police invitation

By Innocent Anaba

Lagos— Months after police reportedly issued invitations, Ms. Memunat Olubando and former Senator Domingo Obende have yet to appear for questioning over a Lekki property linked to industrialist Chief Razaq Okoya.

The matter follows petitions submitted to the Inspector General of Police and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police by Chief Okoya, his wife Chief Shade Okoya, and their company, RAO Investment Property Company Limited.

The dispute centers on an alleged $250,000 loan which Senator Obende claims was extended to Chief Okoya, with the Lekki property cited as collateral—a claim Chief Okoya denies.

The petitions also raise questions about the acquisition and handling of certain property documents, competing ownership assertions, and control of the property. These issues are under police review, and no determination has been made in court.

The petitions were initially filed by the late legal practitioner Chief Bankole Oki, with further submissions reportedly made in October 2025, requesting police investigation and action where necessary.

Police investigations are ongoing, and authorities have made no determination regarding the alleged loan or property ownership. Legal analysts note that cooperation with law enforcement is vital, though no conclusions have yet been reached.