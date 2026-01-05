Leave Rivers alone, Wike warns APC national secretary, Basiru

FCT Minister, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, with Rivers State APC Chairman, Chief Tony Okocha (left) and PDP State Chairman, Hon. Chukwuemeka Aaron on Monday morning in Port Harcourt

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has warned the National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Ajibola Basiru, to steer clear of Rivers State politics, cautioning him against making careless and provocative statements about the state.

Wike issued the warning on Monday during his thank-you visit to Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he alleged that some political actors had taken advantage of the N600 billion reportedly left in the state’s coffers and were now speaking recklessly about Rivers affairs.

The warning followed comments credited to the APC Vice Chairman (South-South), Victor Giadom, who had referred to Governor Siminalayi Fubara as “the so-called Governor” during Wike’s earlier visit to Khana and Gokana Local Government Areas.

Giadom was also quoted as saying that Fubara could not secure a second term in office without going through Wike.

Reacting to Giadom’s remarks, Basiru described them as unfortunate, insisting that the office of the governor deserved respect regardless of political differences.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the APC national secretary said; “I find it unfortunate that a member of the NWC… was referring to a governor in our party as a ‘so-called governor of Rivers State’.

“The office of the governor is an exalted position, and whoever is occupying it must be respected, irrespective of whatever political differences you have.”

Wike, however, fired back, warning the APC national secretary to desist from meddling in Rivers State politics, declaring the state a “no-go area” for political interference.

He cautioned that those who failed to heed the warning could face serious consequences, urging Basiru to learn from the experiences of others who had attempted similar actions in the past.

“Let me warn those who come to Rivers State, because you have heard that we have N600bn, you come here, you collect, and you open your mouth to talk anyhow.

“I say it here, take this message to your National Secretary, leave Rivers State alone. Go and ask those who have done it before. Don’t take our support for Mr President for granted. You have to be careful with statements you make.

“Today, you are enjoying in Osun, you don’t know those who did the work. You are opening your mouth to talk about Rivers State. Anything you see, take it.

“Go and ask other people what has happened to them before. If your hand burns, no be me burn am o. This state is a no-go area. Take the one you have taken, stop making unnecessary comments”, he stated.

Meanwhile, the Renewed Hope Ambassador for Rivers State, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, has blamed Governor Fubara for what he described as stalled development in Oyigbo Local Government Area since the governor assumed office.

Akawor said the people of Oyigbo had voted with high expectations but had been disappointed by the lack of visible progress.

“We elected Governor Siminalayi Fubara with the expectation that Oyigbo would benefit meaningfully from development.

“Your Excellency, development in Oyigbo has stalled. We have not moved an inch forward. The only tangible benefit Oyigbo has received is a Commissioner slot, which was given to me. Beyond that, nothing substantial has come to our people.

“There is talk about N600 billion. Let us be clear, we are not here to argue figures. But Oyigbo people must not be excluded. If N40 billion was allocated across groups, Oyigbo must not be shortchanged. We are not asking for favours; we are asking for fairness,” he said.