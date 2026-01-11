Leave Rivers alone, Onuesoke tells Nigerians

Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed to Nigerians to mind their business and leave Rivers State alone to resolve its crisis.

He argued there is no state in Nigeria that does not have a similar issue, adding that the difference is that they have been able to manage their own issue

Onuesoke’s reaction came as a result of recent threat by members of Rivers State House of Assembly to serve impeachment procedure on Governor Sim Fubara.

Speaking to our correspondent during a phone interview, Onuesoke warned against using issue in Rivers State as case study, hence other states have similar issues but are being managed.

He said what is happening in Rivers State is an issue between a father and son, adding that they will know how to settle themselves when the time comes.

“I don’t even want the President to interfere in the Rivers State issue because the governor was elected. I am not supporting any of those involved in the crisis. But, what I am saying here is that they should be left alone and let them resolve their problems on their own.

“Nobody should take what is happening in Rivers State as a case study. The issue remains the same. The issue of people leaving their states to trample on the problem of Rivers State should not come in. Other state Governors are trampling into it, some national political leaders are trampling into it. They have similar problems in their states. They are only managing it.

“They have not been able to resolve their own states issues. Some ministers, some governors, executive of national party are interfering in Rivers State. They have not been able to resolve their own state’s issues. We are having national security issues that have not been resolve people discussing Rivers State. Wike should do this, Fubara should not do this. What is their business? They should stop focusing on Rivers State.

“Nigerians should focus on their own state. There are no state without their internal problem. We have national issue that is pending like the newly introduced tax law. We are not talking about insecurity in the country. Rather, it is about Wike and Fubara. They should leave them alone.

“I do not think Rivers state is more important than Delta, Lagos, Kano and other states. So one should not create the fear of if something happens to Rivers State it will affect others. That fear should not come in,” he stated.