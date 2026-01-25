Late Senator Okey Ezea to be buried February 13

By Dennis Agbo

The burial rites for late Senator Okechukwu Ezea (Ideke), who represented Enugu North Senatorial District, have been announced.

According to the National Burial Committee, chaired by Senator Victor Umeh, the burial programme will commence on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, with interment scheduled for Friday, February 13, 2026.

In a statement made available on Sunday by the Chairman of the Media Sub-Committee, Ike Abonyi, the committee confirmed that the late senator will be laid to rest in his hometown of Itchi, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

A requiem Mass will hold in Abuja on Tuesday, February 3, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, at 3:00 p.m., followed by a Night of Tributes at the National Ecumenical Centre, Central Area, Abuja, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, February 4, 2026, Senator Ezea’s remains will lie in state at the Senate Chamber during a valedictory session, providing an opportunity for his colleagues in the Senate and members of the 10th National Assembly to pay their final respects.

Another Night of Tributes is scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at the Presidential Hotel, Enugu, at 5:00 p.m. This will be followed by a Vigil Mass and wake at Senator Ezea’s compound in Itchi on Thursday, February 12.

The burial ceremony will take place on Friday, February 13, 2026, after a funeral Mass to be officiated by the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka, Most Rev. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, alongside clergy from Catholic, Anglican and Pentecostal churches.

On Saturday, February 14, 2026, members of the family will receive condolences, while a Thanksgiving Mass will be held on Sunday at St. Christopher’s Catholic Church, Umuogbu Itchi.

The burial committee called on the public to join the family and the people of Enugu State in giving the late senator a befitting farewell.

Senator Ezea passed away on November 18, 2025, after a brief illness. Until his death, he was the senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, a mandate he won on the platform of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election.