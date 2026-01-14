Late Bayelsa Deputy Governor to be laid to rest on January 30

Ewhrudjakpo

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Yenagoa — Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has announced that the burial of the late Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, will take place on January 30, 2026.

Diri made the disclosure on Wednesday during a State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Yenagoa, outlining a four-day funeral programme in honour of the departed deputy governor.

He said:



“Today, 14th of January, we want to use this opportunity to announce the funeral dates of our departed deputy governor. At the last Exco meeting, I announced the constitution of the funeral committee, headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimbofa Ayawe. The committee, representing the government, has met alongside the family and his church, and we are all in agreement on the programme.”

According to the governor, the funeral activities will commence on January 27 with sporting events, reflecting the late deputy governor’s oversight of the Ministry of Sports. On January 28, a Day of Tributes will be observed, followed by special valedictory sessions on January 29 at the State High Court and the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House.

The final day, January 30, will feature a Requiem Mass at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Ofoni community, followed by the interment of the late deputy governor.

“This programme was drawn up by the committee and approved by me,” Diri added.