Lassa Fever claims 215 lives nationwide in 2025, says NCDC

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Nigeria recorded 215 deaths from Lassa fever in 2025, as the viral haemorrhagic disease continued to spread across the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has disclosed.

In its Lassa Fever Situation Report for Epidemiological Week 52 (December 22–28, 2025), the NCDC noted that confirmed cases rose from 21 in Week 51 to 27 in Week 52, with new infections reported in Ondo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, and Taraba states.

The agency reported a cumulative total of 1,148 confirmed cases and 215 deaths nationwide by the end of 2025, reflecting a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.7 per cent—higher than the 16.3 per cent recorded during the same period in 2024.

Lassa fever has now been confirmed in 22 states across 107 local government areas, highlighting the widespread nature of the outbreak. Four states—Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba, and Edo—remain the epicentres, accounting for 89 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Young adults aged 21 to 30 were the most affected demographic, raising concerns about the socio-economic impact of the outbreak, as this age group represents a significant portion of Nigeria’s productive population.

On a positive note, the NCDC reported no new infections among healthcare workers during the week under review, reflecting improved infection prevention and control measures in health facilities. The agency also noted that the total number of suspected and confirmed cases in 2025 was lower than in 2024, suggesting progress in surveillance, early detection, and response efforts.

Despite the decline in case numbers, the rising fatality rate remains a concern. The NCDC urged continued vigilance, early presentation at health facilities, and strict adherence to preventive measures, particularly in high-burden states.

Health authorities have called on communities to maintain proper hygiene, control rodent populations, and seek prompt medical care at the onset of symptoms to reduce fatalities from the deadly disease.