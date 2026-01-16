Lagos Taskforce refutes alleged extortion, illegal sale of Okada

…Reaffirms Commitment to Safety, Rule of Law

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Taskforce has dismissed allegations of extortion, illegal sale of seized motorcycles, use of unauthorized persons, abuse of force, and compromise of leadership integrity circulating on social media.

The allegations, made by one Sheriffdeen Omo Eko, were described by the Chairman of the Taskforce, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Adetayo Akerele, as misleading and unsubstantiated.

Akerele stressed that while the agency respects citizens’ rights to express concerns, it is important to set the record straight in the interest of public clarity and safety.

He explained that commercial motorcycles, popularly known as okada, are apprehended strictly through due process via the Mobile Court for violations of the Lagos State Road Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, particularly for operating on routes prohibited by the state government.

According to him, all enforcement actions are judicially backed and not arbitrary.

“Upon confiscation, seized motorcycles are transferred to the Ministry of Transportation and subsequently crushed at the government-approved junkyard in Alausa. At no point are seized motorcycles sold back to operators or diverted for personal benefit,” Akerele said.

He added that this policy has significantly reduced illegal okada operations across Lagos State in the past year.

For clarity, Akerele noted that while seized motorcycles are crushed, seized vehicles are auctioned strictly by the state government through court-approved and transparent processes.

The Taskforce Chairman also dismissed claims that the agency engages civilian touts, explaining that operatives may work in plain clothes as part of intelligence-led operations.

“These officers are trained paramilitary personnel acting within approved operational frameworks. Arresting illegal okada operators often poses significant risks due to aggressive resistance and evasive tactics, making enforcement operations complex and dangerous,” he said.

He emphasized that all operations are carried out with tact, skill, and intelligence, with the safety of passengers, officers, and other road users as the overriding priority.

Akerele further disclosed that intelligence and enforcement records indicate that a significant number of illegal commercial motorcycle operators apprehended in restricted areas are non-Nigerians, many without proper documentation.

According to him, criminal elements often exploit the okada business as a cover to evade scrutiny, infiltrate communities, and foment disorder, sometimes contributing to drug abuse and other unlawful activities among vulnerable youths.

“This underscores why illegal okada operations are not merely a traffic issue but a broader public safety and security concern that the Lagos State Government cannot ignore,” he said.

Akerele maintained that every assignment entrusted to the Taskforce has been executed with professionalism, responsibility, and integrity, describing allegations of personal enrichment or complicity as reckless and unfounded.

He also explained that the use of tear gas, where unavoidable, is a globally accepted crowd-control measure employed by trained and authorized police personnel under strict operational guidelines to prevent escalation and protect lives.

The Taskforce Chairman urged members of the public to verify information through official channels before sharing narratives on social media, warning that misinformation undermines public trust and distracts from collective efforts to maintain safety and order.

“Lagosians deserve to live, work, and commute in a safe, serene, and secure environment, and the Lagos State Taskforce remains unwavering in its commitment to that mandate,” he assured.