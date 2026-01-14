Lagos records 3,300 noise pollution complaints out of 8,437 environmental cases in 2025

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos — Noise pollution topped environmental complaints in Lagos in 2025, accounting for 3,300 of the 8,437 cases reported to the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), the agency has revealed.

Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, LASEPA General Manager, disclosed this on Wednesday while presenting highlights of the agency’s 2025 activities and outlining plans for 2026 at its Alausa, Ikeja headquarters.

Ajayi noted that many cases were resolved, and not all infractions resulted in sealing of premises. He added that while enforcement will be stricter in 2026, LASEPA intends to strengthen collaboration with the public.

He described 2025 as a significant year for the agency, with all departments actively involved in major environmental initiatives. 244 enforcement actions were carried out to drive compliance, he said, emphasizing that public health remains central to LASEPA’s work.

“For every one naira spent on environmental protection, about N40 is saved on healthcare costs related to diseases caused by environmental factors,” Ajayi said. He also noted that roughly 25% of diseases reported in health facilities are linked to environmental issues.

LASEPA also monitors air quality across the state, releasing weekly data from 114 air monitors installed in various locations. The agency aims to expand this network to 200 monitors by the end of 2026, with 60 new units already on site for installation.

In addition, LASEPA conducted 1,637 laboratory tests in 2025 and plans to increase this number in the coming year. Ajayi added that the agency will begin publishing monthly environmental data summaries to provide stakeholders with timely insights.