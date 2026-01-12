Lagos reaffirms provision of more shelters in 2026, tackles abandoned buildings

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding access to housing by providing more shelters for residents across the state in 2026, as part of efforts to bridge the housing deficit.

The Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, gave the assurance while reviewing the ministry’s performance in 2025, highlighting the successful delivery and commissioning of the Akinsanya Sunny Ajose and Abraham Adesanya Housing Projects, Parcels A and B.

Akinderu-Fatai said the completion of all ongoing housing projects at various stages of construction across the state remains a top priority in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vision for 2026.

He charged heads of departments to ensure that work progress across project sites reflects quality planning and excellence in delivery.

“We must all work assiduously to ensure that Sangotedo Phase II, Egan-Igando Cluster II and III, Ibeshe Phase II, as well as all joint venture projects, are delivered for Mr. Governor’s commissioning,” the commissioner said.

He added that the ministry would continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders, private developers and financial institutions to ensure the successful implementation of housing programmes, in line with the state government’s THEMES Plus Agenda.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing, Engr. Abdulhafis Toriola, stressed the importance of universal values such as hard work, justice and integrity, urging staff to seek divine guidance in their official responsibilities.

He reminded staff that effort remains key to success, noting that work done to the best of one’s ability also serves as a form of devotion.

According to him, during the New Year prayer session with management and staff, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that more Lagosians have access to decent, safe, sustainable and affordable housing.

Toriola further disclosed that, in line with the ministry’s mandate and the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) Law, the government is intensifying efforts to address the growing menace of abandoned buildings across the state.

In tackling the housing deficit, he said the state would leverage existing laws to intervene in the completion of abandoned properties, thereby increasing housing stock, improving the urban landscape and enhancing public safety.

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration has delivered no fewer than 12,000 housing units to interested allottees over the past six years.