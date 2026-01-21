Lagos Government disburses ₦40m relief fund to families of fallen LASTMA officers

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State Government has released ₦40 million as consolatory support to the families and dependants of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, distributed ₦2 million each to 20 families during a solemn ceremony held on Wednesday at the LASTMA Headquarters, Oshodi, Lagos.

Addressing the gathering, Giwa emphasized that the financial gesture is not a replacement for the value of human life but serves as a symbolic acknowledgment of the fallen officers’ courage, dedication, and ultimate sacrifice in service to Lagos State and its residents.

“The Lagos State Government remains committed to perpetuating the memory of these valiant men and women. This intervention shows that their sacrifices were neither unnoticed nor unappreciated, and their families will never bear the burden of loss alone,” Giwa said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Olawale Musa, commended the initiative, noting that it strengthens public trust in government and serves as motivation for serving officers, assuring them that dedication and sacrifice are recognized and honored.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, described the fallen officers as patriots whose legacy of selflessness, discipline, and service will remain an enduring part of the Authority’s history.

During the ceremony, the wife of the pioneer General Manager of LASTMA, Late Engr. Adebayo Coker, encouraged beneficiary families to utilize the support for the education and welfare of their children, describing them as the enduring legacy of the fallen heroes.

The event concluded with heartfelt gratitude from the families, reinforcing the Lagos State Government’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of its workforce and honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in public service.

Some of the beneficiaries present included Mrs. Coker, Ola Adepeju, Arogundade Oladunni, Adeyemo Eniola, Falana Adeola, Bakare Fatima, Giwa Oyindamola, Dada Rebecca, Akinsemoyin Olasunbo, Sanni Oyeyemi, Junaid Deborah, Aladaba Adewunmi, Alimi Morenike, Omosebi Jumoke, Alowooye Mojisola, and Shittu Yetunde.