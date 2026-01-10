Lagos diverts traffic for Gran Fondo Eko 170 cycling race

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan of the Lagos Gran Fondo “Eko 170” Cycling Race, scheduled for Sunday, January 11 2026, from 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced this on Saturday.

‎The 170-kilometre cycling race, organized by Dynastar Sport and Education Foundation, will feature two routes:

‎‎70km Route: Starting point at Eko Atlantic, through Ahmadu Bello Way, Coastal Road, Okun-Ajah Community Road, Ogombo Road, Abraham Adesanya Junction, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Sangotedo, and back to Eko Atlantic, the finishing point.

‎‎170km Route: Starting point at Eko Atlantic, through Ahmadu Bello Way, Coastal Road, Okun-Ajah Community Road, Ogombo Road, Abraham Adesanya Junction, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Sangotedo, Epe T-Junction, Ita Marun Junction, Poka-Araga Road, Oke Osho Junction, Temu Road, Epe T-Junction, and back to Eko Atlantic, the finishing point.

‎‎Traffic Management

According to Osiyemi, all adjoining roads, junctions, and intersections on the race routes will be regulated by LASTMA and other security agencies to prevent unauthorized access.

‎Motorist advisory:

Roads will remain partially open as motorists are urged to exercise patience, comply with traffic officials, and follow all instructions.

“These measures are in place to ensure the safety of both participants and road users during the event,” Osiyemi stated.

Vanguard News