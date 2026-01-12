Labour Party not for sale, Usman tells Abure, others

Usman (L) and Abure

…demands Abure’s prosecution for impersonation

By John Alechenu

Abuja: The Senator Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party (LP) has issued a sharp rebuke to Barrister Julius Abure, for parading himself as the party’s National Chairman after the Supreme Court Judgement of April 4th, 2025, as well as an unambiguous declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, stating otherwise.

In a statement signed by the party’s Interim National Secretary, Senator Darlington Nwochocha, in Abuja, on Monday, the Usman-led interim executive called on the Prosecutor-General of the Federation to expedite action on recommendations for Abure’s prosecution for impersonation and sundry other alleged offences.

The Interim Chairman issued the statement in response to an earlier statement issued by Abure. Abure had in his statement said INEC’s position on its refusal to upload the particulars of LP aspirants for February’s Council polls in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as the Supreme Court judgement were being misconstrued.

Usman said, “The Labour Party is not for sale. Mr. Abure and his associates should seek legitimate means of livelihood rather than attempting to commercialize political structures.

“It is also instructive from INEC’s statement that Mr. Abure and his drowning disciples of political party merchants have metamorphosed into vexatious and abusive litigants, having instituted over twenty (20) court cases against INEC and the Labour Party leadership, led by Distinguished Senator Nenadi Usman and Distinguished Senator Darlington Nwokocha, across various courts in the Federation and the FCT in particular.

“This conduct represents a blatant abuse of court processes and a desperate attempt to plunge the Labour Party into deeper crisis and roll back democratic gains.

“It is therefore delusional, and a clear manifestation of political amnesia, for Mr. Abure to claim that the new leadership of INEC has ‘moved on’ with his impersonation of the office of National Chairman of the Labour Party.

“This claim was made in response to a statement where INEC merely drew his attention to subsisting Supreme Court and Federal High Court judgments that had sacked him.

“In compliance with these judgments, INEC rightly refused to issue access codes for upload of the names of individuals he had allegedly defrauded by illegally collecting monies from them under the false promise of making them candidates in the FCT elections.

“We call on the Prosecutor-General of the Federation to expedite action on recommendations for Mr. Abure’s prosecution for his alleged offences.

“As reaffirmed in the communiqué of our National Working Committee, the Labour Party remains united, indivisible, and committed to building a Nigeria founded on justice, equity, and good governance, under the leadership of His Excellency Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, (National Leader), Distinguished Senator Nenadi Usman (National Chairman), and Distinguished Senator Darlington Nwokocha (National Secretary).

“We urge our members, especially our youths and women participating in the ongoing registration and congresses, as well as aspirants preparing for the 2027 elections, to remain steadfast. The future of a new Nigeria lies firmly in our collective resolve.”