Kwara Banditry: Seven family members abducted in Aladanla, community deserted

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Ilorin – Prince Oyerinola Olakunle, spokesperson for seven relatives abducted in Aladanla Community, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, has called on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to intervene and secure their release.

The victims, mostly cousins of Prince Olakunle, include Sikiru Oyerinola, Taye Oyerinola, Idowu Oyerinola, Faruk Oyerinola, and two minors. According to the spokesperson, bandits are demanding a ransom of N300 million for their release.

Aladanla, located in Igbaja Ward 2, has been deserted since the failed kidnapping attempt on the monarch, Oba David Oyerinola, and his wife on December 26, 2025. The couple narrowly escaped and are currently staying in a hotel in Ilorin for security reasons.

The attack, which occurred at around 7 p.m. on Boxing Day, involved six armed bandits, one wearing a mask. Prince Olakunle explained that when the bandits could not locate the Kabiyesi and his wife, they abducted seven other family members who were outside the palace at the time.

A witness reported that a girl who saw the abduction attempt was shot and is now receiving medical treatment. On their way, the kidnappers reportedly abducted two more individuals, bringing the total number of victims to nine.

“The bandits called demanding N300 million, saying, ‘If you know you don’t want problem… pay and we will release your people,’” Prince Olakunle said. He appealed to the state government for urgent intervention, noting that the community is now empty, with residents fleeing for safety.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire Adeyemi, were unsuccessful as of press time.