Kwankwaso’s son, another quits Gov. Yusuf’s gov’t

Mustapha Kwankwaso

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The son of the national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, has resigned his appointment under the government of Governor Abba Yusuf.

In the vein, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Special Services, AVM Ibrahim Umar (Retd) has also tendered his resignation.

The duo of Mustapha and Ibrahim were known loyalists of the national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Kwankwaso.

In his letter of resignation, the young Kwankwaso said he announced his resignation with heavy heart.

According to him, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation as Honorable Commissioner, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and Member of the Kano State Executive Council.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for the opportunity to serve the great people of Kano State. I have cherished the experiences and lessons gained while serving, and I appreciate the trust placed in me.

“As I resign, I pray that the youth of Kano State will continue to receive the attention and support they deserve. I hope for the best for our sports development programs and initiatives, and I am confident that they will flourish in the years to come.

“May Allah (SWT) continue to shower His blessings on our beloved Kano State. I wish the government and people of Kano State all the best,” Kwankwaso said.

AVM Umar, in his letter, described his resignation as difficult but necessary.

“I write with profound gratitude and a deep sense of duty to formally tender my resignation from my position as the Commissioner for Internal Security and Special Services, Kano State, with immediate effect.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to you, Your Excellency, for the trust and confidence you reposed in me. First, by appointing me as the Director General of the Special Services Directorate in June 2023, and subsequently elevating me to the role of Commissioner for Internal Security and Special Services. It has been a distinct honour and privilege to be entrusted with the duty of ensuring the safety and security of our beloved Kano State under your leadership.

“However, following the recent turn of events, I believe it is in the best interest of the state and the administration that I step aside from this role. This decision, though difficult, is made after careful consideration. My service in these roles has been guided by the enduring principles of our leader and mentor, His Excellency, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and the Kwankwasiyya Movement, which emphasize justice, discipline, and service to the people. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to have contributed, however modestly, to the security and wellbeing of our citizens. I assure you of my continued support to the government and people of Kano State, as well as its goals for a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Kano State.

“Once again, I thank you for the invaluable opportunity to serve. I pray that Almighty Allah continues to bless you with wisdom, strength, and good health while you steer the affairs of our great state,” AVM Umar stated.