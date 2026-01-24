Kwankwaso’s loyalists quit Gov Yusuf’s govt

Governor Abba Yusuf and Rabiu Kwankwaso

…NNPP flags removed from Kano Gov’t house

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Aftermath of Governor Abba Yusuf’s resignation of his membership from the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, loyalists of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso serving under Governor Yusuf’s administration have continued to tendered resignation of their political appointments.

The development was to register their displeasure over the move by the Governor to dump the NNPP against the wish of their political godfather, Kwankwaso

A Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Sunusi Sirajo in a short video on social media, said he is resigning his appointment due to the resignation of the governor from NNPP.

He said he chose to resign as he doesn’t want to be party to betrayal and as such declared his sole loyalty to their leader, Kwankwaso.

He explained that he had earlier submitted a resignation letter, but efforts to have it officially received were unsuccessful.

“After we got information that the governor has left the NNPP and there are expectations that he will join the APC, I submitted my resignation letter, but it was not accepted.

“I also sent the letter to the office of the Secretary to the State Government, but it was refused.

“I am making this video to publicly inform everyone that I have resigned my position as a political adviser. I appreciate the opportunity to serve and the work we did together over the past two years.”

Sunusi added that the video was meant to formally announce his resignation as a political adviser.

However, in a swift reaction, the governor through his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature has announced the appointment of a new Special Adviser on Political Matters, Mustapha Hamza Buhari to replace Sunusi Sirajo.

Others who resigned include, the provost, Anti-corruption Institute, Sumaila Abdullahi Esq, the Managing Director of Kano zoo, Sadiq Kura Mohammad, Senior Special Assistant on Intergovernmental and Foreign Affairs, Abdullahi Ahmad Namama among others.

The flags of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP has been removed from the Kano State government house.

The spokesperson to Governor Abba Yusuf, Sanusi Bature was seen in a short video, removing the party’s flag from the seat of power.

A visit by our Correspondent to the government house also observed removal of the flags from the main entrance to the government house.