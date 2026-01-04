Kwankwaso sets merger terms, demands presidential or vice presidential slot

Rabiu Kwankwaso.

By Bashir Bello

The National leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has set conditions and terms to enter a merger under the party or any other political party.

He said those interested in the merger must also be ready to offer him the Presidential or Vice Presidential slot.

The two-term former governor of Kano State made this known while addressing groups of supporters at his Miller Road residence in Kano over the weekend.

Kwankwaso, who also used the gathering to react to the purported plans by Governor Abba Yusuf to defect to the All Progressive Congress, APC, denied any form of pact between himself and his political godson, Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, to defect to the All Progressive Congress, APC.

The former Defence Minister, who publicly kicked against the move, said he doesn’t want the Governor to defect from the party, but if they insist on leaving the party live will go on.

He tongue lashed those instigating the Governor to defect from the party, saying they should have also advised him to relinquish his position before joining the APC, noting that nothing is as painful as taking it hard earned victory and government to its rival, the former governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

According to him, “I am not party to it, and I am not in support of the purported move to defect from the party. It is necessary that everyone knows this.

“Everybody knows the history, Ganduje destroyed himself and his legacy. We thought everyone must have learnt lesson from these. Only to realise some people were listening to some youths cajoling them to toll same line like Ganduje.

“Like you read it, I also read it that they will defect tomorrow, Monday but it has been postponed. I want to give you an assignment. First, continue to pray for them. Second, if there are people who are in talks with them to tell them to discontinue with that move, which, if they do, tell them I, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said people will say Ganduje is far better. Therefore, it is not yet done, we hope they will rethink and come back to their senses that this is where they are loved. We have the right over them. Nothing is as painful as taking our hard-earned victory and office to our rival camp, Ganduje. If you see them, tell them we don’t want them to go. We want them to stay. But if they are defiant, life will go on.

“I don’t know if their senses are the same or there is a problem, because there is no way you are in your house living comfortably, then you will take yourself to where they are fighting civil war.

“The Federal Government and APC reach out to us. We sat and came up with good plans, but this party (NNPP) or movement is not about me, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso alone or my personal interest. I ask them what they have to offer us, me, the party Chairman, his excos and our supporters, but they can’t provide concrete answers to my questions.

“Some people think I’m only the leader of NNPP in Kano State. We have our presence and offices across the country. And my hope is to secure Kano first, then gradually we secure other states. We win in some states, but they were snatched. We hope to leverage the successes recorded in the coming elections in 2027. It’s not the time to quarrel between us. It’s time to build on our successes.

“Some people are looking for reasons to quit the party. Some will belittle the party and say the party is small. Our party is small in the nation because there are those ahead of us, but in Kano, which party is bigger than ours? Some will say our party has internal crises. Among you all, who don’t know ward Congress was conducted? Likewise, the Local Government congresses, state Congress, zonal and then the National convention. Then you come to say there was an internal crisis. If the party has issues, I am in a better position to know because I’m also a candidate. Then you will tell me you want to leave the party because of an internal crisis.

“Some people even think it’s a planned work that we plan option one, two, three. At that time, it was circumstances that warranted the option, but in these circumstances, our focus is on the nation and Kano. At the national level, our hope is that we will merge with others, whether under NNPP or any other party. But those who will agree that I, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, become the number one (Presidential Candidate) or the number two (Vice Presidential Candidate).

“In 2023, a lot of people were talking, and that’s what we want to address in the states. In Kano, we are hoping we don’t have any problem as far as the election is concerned. And with what happened now, we have information that it has even solidified this movement more because the majority of Kano people value dignity, integrity and do not support injustice.

“And almost 30 governors, the APC have snatched them. And they are still mounting pressure on others to join the party. Some people don’t know politics; they think having all the governors, ministers, and the big shots to their side will translate to winning the election. The 2027 election is between the masses and those who got the opportunity to change the narratives or impact on the lives of the masses but failed to do the needful and instead harnessed wealth for themselves,” Kwankwaso, however, stated.

Vanguard News