Katsina govt defends move to release 70 suspected bandits

File image of bandits.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Government has explained its decision to initiate the release of 70 persons suspected to be involved in banditry, saying the move was part of efforts to sustain an ongoing peace deal with armed groups operating in the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Nasir Muazu, said the decision was taken to consolidate peace agreements reached between affected communities and repentant bandits across several local government areas of the state.

Muazu spoke in an interview following public reactions to a leaked government letter requesting judicial intervention to facilitate the release of the suspects.

According to him, the peace deal, which involves at least 15 local government areas, has led to the release of about 1,000 persons abducted during bandit attacks.

He likened the release of the suspects to prisoner exchanges that usually occur during wartime.

Recall that a letter dated January 2, 2026, and marked “SECRET,” surfaced online last week, indicating that the state government had initiated steps to secure the release of suspected bandits facing criminal trials.

The letter, first reported by Vanguard, was issued by the Katsina State Ministry of Justice and addressed to the Chief Judge of the state.

Signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Abdur-Rahman Umar, the letter stated that a list of 48 suspects accused of various banditry-related offences had been forwarded to the ministry by the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

According to the document, the proposed release was intended to serve as a condition for the continuation of the peace accord reached between frontline local governments and the bandits.

It added that while some of the suspects had been arraigned before the Federal High Court, others were still in detention awaiting trial at various magistrate courts across the state.

The letter further disclosed that another list of about 22 inmates facing trial before different high courts in Katsina State had also been submitted for possible release under the same arrangement.

The ministry urged the Chief Judge to take “necessary action,” citing the powers of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee under Section 371(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Katsina State, 2021.

Public concern

The move sparked widespread outrage, with many Nigerians expressing concern that the release of suspects accused of serious crimes could undermine the rule of law and deny victims justice.

Govt reacts

Responding to the backlash, Muazu said the peace deal had already yielded tangible results, noting that abducted persons had been released in several local government areas, including Sabuwa, Safana, Kurfi, Faskari, Danmusa, Bakori and Dutsinma.

“All over the world, after wars, prisoner exchanges usually take place. During Nigeria’s civil war, prisoners were exchanged, just as it happened in negotiations involving Boko Haram,” he said.

Muazu added that the actions of the Ministry of Justice and the courts did not violate any existing laws, stressing that anyone dissatisfied with the process was free to seek redress through the courts.