Kanu: Ex-PFN Boss berates South-East APC leaders for endorsing Tinubu re-election

President Bola Tinubu

By Daniel Abia

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from the south-east geo-political zone have come under a fierce attack for daring to endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his re-election next year.

The APC leaders from three states of the south-east had assembled in Enugu state on Saturday where they endorsed President Bola Tinubu and subtly derided the former presidential candidate of the Labor Party, LP, in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi.

Responding to the endorsement, the former Rivers state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Apostle Eugene Eqwuatu Ogu described the endorsement as “shameful and disgraceful”.

Ogu said it was sad that while the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is pinning away in prison in the north, “these people are here endorsing the same man that sent their son to the prison for committing no known crime against the state”.

The cleric said, “these same elders went to President Tinubu and pleaded with him to release Kanu from prison, the President rejected their plea. It therefore implies that they have been hoodwinking the people of the south-east on their promise that Kanu will be release. This is a grand deception”.

The former PFN/CAN boss stated that until the south-east is given a sense of belonging in the scheme of things in this administration, “President Tinubu will not have any face in the region in the next election. In the entire south-east there are no good roads, no light and no federal government presence.

“In 2027 everybody will know where the south-east stands. Any attempt to deride any right standing Igbo son or daughter including the former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will attract certain consequences. I do not think the south-east people are part of that endorsement”.

“APC is suddenly losing popularity in the south-east and Nigeria generally. APC will soon be deserted by Nigerians. Those defecting to the party are doing so just to protect their political future. I can assure you today that before the next election, APC will almost become empty”, he said.

The general overseer of the Abundant Life Evangel Mission, ALEM, dared the federal government to carry out the electoral reforms and give the independent national electoral commission, INEC, a free hand to conduct the 2027 general elections, then see if the APC will win.

“I dare them to carry out the reforms. Nigerians will want to see the electoral reforms so that INEC can be truly allowed to be independent indeed. When this is done, let us see how APC will fare with Nigerians given the present economic hardship and insecurity in the country”.