Kano Murder: Swift police action shows Nigeria can defeat crime — Obi

Peter Obi

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has described the murder of a housewife and her six children as a devastating tragedy, saying the incident has left the nation in deep sorrow.

In a statement on Monday, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, acknowledged the grief provoked by the killings while commending the Nigerian Police Force for their swift response in apprehending the suspects involved in the crime.

He said, “The horrifying murder of a housewife and her six children remains a deep and painful sorrow in our hearts as a nation.

“I commend the Nigerian Police for their swift and decisive action in apprehending the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

“If we continue to witness firm, consistent, and intelligence-driven responses from our security institutions, we will undoubtedly see a meaningful reduction in crime across our communities.”

Obi also said sustained professionalism and results-oriented policing would help rebuild public trust and demonstrate that Nigeria’s security challenges are not beyond resolution.