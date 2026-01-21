Kano Governor pledges justice for murdered family, offers support to bereaved father

Gov Abba Yusuf

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has vowed to sign the death warrants of suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Kano housewife Fatima Abubakar and her six children once they are convicted by a court of law.

The Governor made the pledge during a condolence visit to the family of the deceased, assuring that all those found culpable would face prosecution.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, Governor Yusuf directed the Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to fast-track the prosecution of the suspects.

“The Governor also promised to sign the death warrant for any convict found guilty in the Chiranci Dorayi killings. He added that the same would apply to the killers of Hanifa and the Gezawa arsonists once convicted,” the statement said.

He commended the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies for their swift action that led to the suspects’ arrest.

In a show of support to the bereaved husband, Governor Yusuf announced a welfare package including a Hajj or Umrah seat, a new house, and full assistance for his rehabilitation. “The state government will also support him should he choose to remarry, taking care of all necessary requirements to help him restart his life,” the statement added.

In appreciation, the bereaved father, Haruna Bashir, donated his personal house to the Kano State Government for the construction of an Islamiyya school to benefit the community.

In a related development, Governor Yusuf also visited the families of the late Dr. Bature AbdulAziz, President of the National Patriotic Elders Forum, and the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Private and Voluntary Schools Board, Baba Umar, to offer condolences over their recent losses. He described the late Dr. AbdulAziz as a patriotic elder and peace advocate whose contributions to national unity will be remembered.