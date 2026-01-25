Kano Gov Abba Yusuf to defect to APC on Monday

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State is set to rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, January 26, 2026, following his resignation from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Friday.

This is contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, in Kano on Sunday.

The move is expected to strengthen cooperation with the Federal Government, accelerate development, enhance security, and improve service delivery in Kano State.

Yusuf had previously joined the APC in 2014, winning the party’s primary election for the Kano Central Senatorial seat.

He will formally register as an APC member alongside 22 state lawmakers, eight federal lawmakers, and 44 local government chairmen.

The governor will also launch the APC e-registration exercise in the state.