Kajuru Kidnapping: Gbenga Hashim raises concerns over handling of Nigeria’s security

Gbenga Hashim

Former presidential candidate Gbenga Hashim has expressed serious concerns about the handling of security in Nigeria, following the kidnapping of over 170 persons in Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

Hashim cautioned that terrorism and mass kidnappings cannot be effectively addressed amid delays in reporting, suppression of information, and lack of clear communication from authorities. He noted that the Kajuru incident, initially denied by security agencies before later acknowledgment, highlights weaknesses in the country’s security management.

“No matter the level of international support or operations against terrorism, Nigeria will struggle to achieve results if local authorities fail to act decisively,” Hashim said.

He described the initial response to the Kajuru incident as problematic, saying it reflected a system where truth is sometimes treated as a liability rather than a foundation for effective security response. He also raised concerns about community intimidation, suggesting that affected populations are often pressured into silence instead of receiving adequate protection.

Hashim linked these issues to broader concerns about Nigeria’s handling of security challenges following the U.S. Christmas Day airstrikes on terrorist locations in northern Nigeria, noting that subsequent attacks, such as those reportedly in Kebbi State, were underreported.

He criticised the federal government’s response to the airstrikes, arguing that opportunities to dismantle terrorist networks were not fully leveraged, with insurgents reportedly moving across borders without interception.

“Nigeria’s insecurity is no longer just about capacity, funding, or intelligence. It is increasingly about accountability and strategic intent,” Hashim said.

He concluded by urging authorities to prioritize transparency, timely reporting, and robust engagement with affected communities as essential steps to addressing the country’s persistent security challenges.